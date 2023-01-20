Monday, January 23

  • Notable data: New Housing Price Index, U.S. Leading Indicators
  • Notable earnings: Baker Hughes

Tuesday, January 24

  • Notable data: S&P Global PMIs
  • Notable earnings: Microsoft, Canadian National Railway, Texas Instruments, Verizon Communications, Johnson & Johnson, Halliburton, General Electric, Metro Inc., 3M, Lockheed Martin
  • Federal Court of Appeal will hear the Competition Bureau’s appeal of the Competition Tribunal’s decision to allow Rogers Communications proposed takeover of Shaw Communications

Wednesday, January 25

  • Notable earnings: Abbott Laboratories, Boeing, AT&T, Kimberly-Clark Corp., AGF Management, Celestica, CSX Corp., Tesla, Freeport-McMoRan
  • 1000: Bank of Canada Policy Announcement and Bank of Canada Monetary Policy Report
  • 1100: Bank of Canada Press Conference to discuss Monetary Policy Report
  • The House of Common’s industry and technology committee will re-examine Rogers Communications proposed takeover of Shaw Communications

Thursday, January 26

  • Notable data: Survey of Employment, Payrolls and Hours, U.S. Initial Jobless Claims, U.S. Real GDP, U.S. Advance Economic Indicators Report, U.S. Durable Goods Orders, U.S. New Home Sales
  • Notable earnings: MasterCard, Archer-Daniels-Midland, JetBlue Airways, Visa, Intel, Weyerhaeuser

Friday, January 27

  • Notable data: Ottawa’s Fiscal Monitor, U.S. Personal Income & Consumption, University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index
  • Notable earnings: Chevron, American Express, Colgate-Palmolive