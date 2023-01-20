Jan 20, 2023
The Week Ahead: BoC policy announcement, federal committee takes another look at Rogers-Shaw deal
BNN Bloomberg,
We expect rate hikes by 25 basis points in January and March: Citi economist
Monday, January 23
- Notable data: New Housing Price Index, U.S. Leading Indicators
- Notable earnings: Baker Hughes
Tuesday, January 24
- Notable data: S&P Global PMIs
- Notable earnings: Microsoft, Canadian National Railway, Texas Instruments, Verizon Communications, Johnson & Johnson, Halliburton, General Electric, Metro Inc., 3M, Lockheed Martin
- Federal Court of Appeal will hear the Competition Bureau’s appeal of the Competition Tribunal’s decision to allow Rogers Communications proposed takeover of Shaw Communications
Wednesday, January 25
- Notable earnings: Abbott Laboratories, Boeing, AT&T, Kimberly-Clark Corp., AGF Management, Celestica, CSX Corp., Tesla, Freeport-McMoRan
- 1000: Bank of Canada Policy Announcement and Bank of Canada Monetary Policy Report
- 1100: Bank of Canada Press Conference to discuss Monetary Policy Report
- The House of Common’s industry and technology committee will re-examine Rogers Communications proposed takeover of Shaw Communications
Thursday, January 26
- Notable data: Survey of Employment, Payrolls and Hours, U.S. Initial Jobless Claims, U.S. Real GDP, U.S. Advance Economic Indicators Report, U.S. Durable Goods Orders, U.S. New Home Sales
- Notable earnings: MasterCard, Archer-Daniels-Midland, JetBlue Airways, Visa, Intel, Weyerhaeuser
Friday, January 27
- Notable data: Ottawa’s Fiscal Monitor, U.S. Personal Income & Consumption, University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index
- Notable earnings: Chevron, American Express, Colgate-Palmolive