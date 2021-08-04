U.S. Housing Boom Rescues More Than 1 Million ‘Underwater’ Homes
The pandemic housing boom has pulled more than 1 million U.S. homeowners out of a debt trap that many had been stuck in since the great financial crisis more than a decade earlier.
Most Popular Content
Latest Videos
The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.
The pandemic housing boom has pulled more than 1 million U.S. homeowners out of a debt trap that many had been stuck in since the great financial crisis more than a decade earlier.
Mortgage rates in the U.S. dipped to the lowest level in almost six months.
Welcome to Thursday, Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:
CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd. saw profit surge 41% in the first half of the year, as retail and ports bounced back strongly in its key markets which have started to recover from the pandemic.
Britain’s construction industry is struggling to keep up with a surge in demand for new building work, complaining that shortages of skilled workers and supplies is delaying projects.
17h ago
By Noah Zivitz
Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg