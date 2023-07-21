(Bloomberg) -- Trafigura Group hired Alexandre de Latour, who previously worked at rival commodity merchant Mercuria Energy Group Ltd., to focus on US power deals.

De Latour will work on power origination with the commodity house’s Houston office, according to a person familiar with the matter. Earlier this year, he left a similar post as managing director of US power origination with Mercuria in Greenwich, Connecticut, another person said. Both people asked not to be named because the information isn’t public.

Trafigura is rebuilding its US power team after its head trader and two other regional traders departed. Electricity and natural gas prices in both US and global markets had one of their most volatile periods in years in 2022 amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

De Latour’s new role at Trafigura involves striking longer-term deals — such as supply or offtake agreements for facilities — rather than trading on exchanges.

