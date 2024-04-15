(Bloomberg) -- US Treasuries may lose some of their haven appeal if pressure on oil fans inflation fears, market participants say.

Iran’s assault on Israel spurred a brief spike in Brent crude to above $91 a barrel Monday, underscoring risks to prices globally should tensions escalate further. Worsening inflation jitters may also dent demand for Treasuries — a typical haven in times of market stress but one that’s already under siege from fears of higher-for-longer US interest rates.

“Treasuries — as we saw to an extent after the Ukraine War — may not see the usual flight-to-safety haven bid in an elevated inflation environment,” said Viraj Patel, strategist at Vanda Research Ltd. in London. “In other words, there are better havens to hold in a higher-for-longer inflation world.”

Yields on 10-year Treasuries climbed three basis points to 4.55% on Monday as investors weighed the risks of deepening Middle East tensions morphing into a full-blown regional war. The Iranian mission to the United Nations said the issue “can be deemed concluded,” though investors remain on high alert for any retaliation and how that might reverberate across financial markets from global bonds to stocks.

Treasuries will be a key focus, with yields having risen 12 basis points last week to the highest level since November, after a hot US inflation print added to concerns over elevated borrowing costs.

“It’s a somewhat tricky dynamic for safe haven in US Treasuries given the recent higher inflationary readings and change in tone from the FOMC,” said Gregory Faranello, head of US rates trading and strategy for AmeriVet Securities in New York. “If anything, rising tensions abroad makes supply side central bank challenges more, not less difficult.”

Little Alternative

Others see it differently.

Investors may look past commodity market jitters and snap up Treasuries when there’s little alternative to the world’s biggest bond market for safety, according to Westpac Banking Corp.

“Oil spikes are often seen as transitory,” said Imre Speizer, a strategist at Westpac in Auckland. “Treasuries are still the only bond market big enough to absorb large scale safe-haven flows.”

For those combing for alternatives, some strategists point to gold as a prime candidate, while others see the dollar retaining its haven status. The precious metal advanced to near its record high on Monday, with Goldman Sachs Group Inc. predicting it is experiencing an “unshakable bull market.”

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Ltd. also sees potentially rising demand for the greenback, often seen as the ultimate haven given its status as the world’s reserve currency. “The dollar will be the beneficiary should tensions further escalate, even more so than the yen,” said Carol Kong, a strategist at the bank in Sydney.

Pretty much all traditional haven assets have their own drawbacks right now. Gold is close to its all-time high, while the yen has long been out of favor due to the Bank of Japan’s relatively dovish monetary policy.

Bond investors, meanwhile, are likely to continue weighing the impact of higher commodity prices on US government debt.

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp.’s Daisuke Uno views the events in the Middle East as one of “continued retaliation,” which may fuel a bid for Treasuries.

“On the other hand, it’s also a story of rising oil and inflation, which will be a selling catalyst for bonds,” said Uno, chief strategist at the bank in Tokyo. “While both factors offset each other, the element of rising yields is stronger if Fed policy is taken into account.”

