President Donald Trump rejected calls to overhaul law enforcement or cut officers’ funding amid protests over police brutality and racism, instead calling for economic development, school choice and improved health care in minority communities.

Trump -- speaking Thursday in Dallas during a roundtable with a group of religious leaders, business owners, and law enforcement officials -- said he’s finalizing an executive order that would call for “force with compassion,” without elaborating what the phrase meant.

“We’re going to make sure our police are well trained, perfectly trained,” Trump said. “We have to have law and order.”

The event comes amid nationwide protests calling for policing reform in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, as he was arrested by police in Minneapolis. Trump, who has said he believed the case to be isolated and not evidence of systemic racism in U.S. policing, has nevertheless been weighing executive action or legislation to influence law enforcement agencies.

Despite speculation that the president could unveil parts of that proposal Thursday, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters earlier in the morning that the president was seeking stakeholder input to make sure he endorsed a plan that would have an impact but not go too far.

White House spokeswoman Alyssa Farah tweeted Thursday that the administration is “working to finalize an executive order that will encourage Police Departments nationwide to meet the highest standards for the use of force by police officers.”

She said that includes “tactics for de-escalation & mobilizing co-response teams to deal with people who are homeless, on drugs, or dealing with mental health. We will also advise on best practices for hiring, training and community policing.”

The president’s decision not to target racism and brutality among police is likely to fuel the perception that he remains unwilling to grapple with difficult racial issues. Trump has limited his comments on the topic recently, focusing instead on his call for a return to “law and order” amid incidents of violence during demonstrations.

Democratic challenger Joe Biden has seized on Trump’s response.

“For weeks we’ve seen President Trump run away from a meaningful conversation on systemic racism and police brutality,” Biden said in a statement Thursday. “Instead, he’s further divided our country. Today’s trip to Texas won’t change any of that. President Trump is more interested in photo-ops than offering a healing voice as our nation mourns.”

On Wednesday, Trump convened a meeting at the White House with black conservative commentators who praised his response to the unrest. One Republican political consultant at the event, Raynard Jackson, claimed liberal journalists on television were “putting more poison into the black community than any drug dealer” and “killing more black folks than any white person with a sheet over their face” by “spreading lies” about the president’s economic record.

The president also threatened to veto any legislation that would change the name of military bases honoring Confederate officers who fought against the Union during the Civil War, declaring in a statement Wednesday his administration “will not even consider the renaming of these Magnificent and Fabled Military Installations.”

McEnany later said Trump would veto any legislation mandating the change. The threat came as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat, called for the removal of statues of Confederate leaders from Capitol Hill and NASCAR announced it would ban Confederate flags at its races.

And while Trump has said that he found the Floyd killing to be outrageous and said he supports protesters gathering peacefully, critics have seized on his administration’s removal of peaceful demonstrators outside the White House last week ahead of a photo op at a nearby church. Trump also drew criticism for publicly backing an unfounded conspiracy theory suggesting an elderly protester injured by police in Buffalo, New York, may have been a member of Antifa, a largely decentralized movement of militant left-wing political activists.