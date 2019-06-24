Trump Says He Is Imposing Sanctions on Supreme Leader of Iran

(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump said he’s imposing sanctions on Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and his office, a provocative step designed to increase pressure on the Islamic Republic.

Trump told reporters at the White House on Monday that the sanctions would deny Khamenei access to financial resources.

“The supreme leader of Iran is the one who ultimately is responsible for the hostile conduct of the regime,” Trump said.

Trump last week abruptly canceled planned air strikes against the Iran for shooting down a U.S. Navy drone on Thursday. The administration also blames Iran for recent attacks on two oil tankers near the Persian Gulf, though Iran denies it.

“Who knows what is going to happen?” Trump said. “I can only tell you we cannot let Iran ever have a nuclear weapon.”

The U.S. already has sanctioned more than 80% of Iran’s economy, according to Secretary of State Michael Pompeo. He’s en route to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to rally a front against Iran.

Brian O’Toole, a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council who previously worked in the U.S. Treasury Department’s sanctions unit, called the sanctions “purely symbolic.”

“It will have an effect because it will annoy the Iranians and make negotiations hard to pull off if the supreme leader is sanctioned,” O’Toole.

To contact the reporters on this story: Saleha Mohsin in Washington at smohsin2@bloomberg.net;Shannon Pettypiece in Washington at spettypiece@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Alex Wayne at awayne3@bloomberg.net, Justin Blum, Joshua Gallu

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.