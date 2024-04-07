(Bloomberg) -- The ruling coalition of Prime Minister Donald Tusk is on course to win local elections in Poland in a bittersweet victory for his four-month government that seeks to mend strained ties with the European Union.

The three-way ruling alliance led by Tusk’s Civic Coalition jointly gathered 52.5% of vote in Sunday’s elections for regional assemblies, municipal councils and city mayors, according to an exit poll by Ipsos prepared for the country’s three major television stations.

If confirmed, the results will cement Tusk’s hold on power in the EU’s biggest eastern economy. But in a sign that the government will continues to face a formidable challenge from former ruling nationalists, the Law & Justice party still emerged as the single most-popular group with 33.7% of the vote, compared with 31.9% for the Civic Coalition.

The ballot comes half a year after Tusk’s coalition unexpectedly won parliamentary election, ending eight years of nationalist rule that became marred by conflicts with Brussels and accusations of graft and the erosion of democratic standards.

Tusk channeled the mood in a speech to supporters on Sunday night, saying that while the pro-EU coalition repeated the success from October “this doesn’t change the fact that today we see that the road wont be easy. Nothing will be easy.”

Szymon Holownia, the leader of the coalition’s Third Way, called the result “a warning sign” for the ruling alliance “to argue less among themselves and get to work.” The parties have fallen out over support for abortion in past weeks. The Third Way got 13.5% of vote on Sunday.

Since taking office, Tusk won EU approval to release as much as €137 billion ($149 billion) in aid, which had been suspended over rule-of-law concerns. His cabinet also began reversing the previous administration’s court changes that increased political sway over judges.

Lower Turnout

Turnout is set to be much lower in these polls, according to Ipsos, reaching 51.5%, compared with a record-high 74% in October.

Law & Justice chairman and once Poland’s most-powerful politician Jaroslaw Kaczynski welcomed what he called his party’s eighth-straight electoral victory. “As Mark Twain once said: ‘The reports of my death are greatly exaggerated’,” he told supporters, alluding to recurring media speculation that he may be facing a leadership challenge.

The Civic Coalition confirmed its dominance in bigger cities. In Warsaw, current mayor Rafal Trzaskowski looked set to win another term outright with 59.8% of the vote. The Tusk ally is widely expected to run for president in an election due next year after narrowly losing to Andrzej Duda in 2020.

Official results will be announced in the coming day with run-offs in races for mayor where no candidate won at least half the votes are scheduled for April 21.

--With assistance from Natalia Ojewska.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.