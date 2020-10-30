Twitter Clears the N.Y. Post to Tweet Again After Policy Change

(Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc. will no longer restrict the New York Post’s account on its platform after changing its practice of not retroactively overturning past enforcement actions.

The New York Post was locked out of its Twitter account earlier this month following the publication of a story on Oct. 14 that contained allegations about Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. The company had also initially blocked users from sharing the link to the article but reversed its decision two weeks ago.

“Decisions made under policies that are subsequently changed & published can now be appealed if the account at issue is a driver of that change,” Twitter said on Friday. “We believe this is fair and appropriate.”

The New York Post took to the social network shortly after the announcement, tweeting a cover image with a headline that read “Free Bird!”

