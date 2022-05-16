(Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc. shares fell Monday, wiping out all the gains the stock had made since Elon Musk disclosed his stake in the social media platform.

Shares of the the San Francisco, California-based company fell as much as 4.9% to $38.71, dipping below the $39.31 closing price on April 1, the last trading session before Musk disclosed his 9% stake in the firm.

Musk, who is an avid Twitter user with over 93 million followers, bid to take the company private for $54.20 per share last month. But uncertainty around the deal, fueled in part by comments from Musk, have left the shares trading well below the offering price amid doubts about whether the acquisition will be completed.

The gap between Musk’s buyout price and the market value, a proxy for confidence about whether the deal will close, widened to touch a fresh record of $15.49 on Monday.

Twitter’s latest stock selloff was triggered on Friday after Musk took to the platform to claim that his offer was “temporarily on hold,” though he maintained that he was “still committed” to the deal. The stock closed 9.7% lower on Friday in its worst session since Oct. 27.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.