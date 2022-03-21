(Bloomberg) -- The U.K. government is preparing to step in and temporarily run Gazprom’s British retail supply arm as it comes under increasing pressure with companies turning their backs on Russian business.

Gazprom Marketing & Trading Retail Ltd., which has over 30,000 business customers, is a prime candidate to be taken into the U.K.’s special administration regime, according to a person familiar with the matter. Officials are closely monitoring the situation.

No one at the Gazprom unit, which trades as Gazprom Energy, was available to comment. The unit supplies businesses and public bodies including parts of the National Health Service.

