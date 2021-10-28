(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks looked set for a steady start Friday as traders weighed gyrations in the bond market and the latest batch of earnings, including misses from Amazon.com Inc. and Apple Inc.

Futures pointed to modest gains in Japan, Australia and Hong Kong, while U.S. contracts declined. Apple and Amazon fell in extended trading after posting disappointing quarterly earnings late in the U.S. day, denting some of the optimism on corporate performance that took the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 to records earlier.

The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield climbed, while the curve inverted between 20- and 30-years for the first time since the U.S. government reintroduced a two-decade maturity in 2020. Inflation pressures and the prospect of monetary tightening continue to whipsaw global bond markets, with traders waiting to see if Australia will defend its yield target.

The U.S. dollar fell to a one-month low. Crude oil edged up. In China, the debt crisis at China Evergrande Group remains in focus, with some holders of one of its bonds receiving an overdue interest payment.

Markets are grappling with a number of crosscurrents. Generally positive corporate performance has helped to underpin global equities. But inflation risks from supply-chain snarls and costlier raw materials are boosting expectations for interest-rate hikes and dimming the economic outlook.

“If we’re going on the right path, but at a slower pace -- which means the policy support persists for longer,” then that’s “still positive for markets,” said Lee Ferridge, head of North America multi-asset strategy at State Street.

The latest data showed U.S. growth slowed more than expected in the third quarter, hampered by supply chains and a surge in Covid-19 cases. A separate report showed that weekly jobless claims fell to a pandemic low.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden is increasing pressure on House Democrats to push ahead with a $1.75 trillion tax and spending plan and $550 billion infrastructure bill.

Elsewhere, the European Central Bank renewed its pledge to conduct emergency bond-buying at a “moderately” slower pace. But President Christine Lagarde’s bid to drive home a commitment to ultra-loose monetary policy fell short, after she acknowledged inflationary pressures will last longer than expected.

Investors kept alive bets for interest-rate hikes as soon as next year, bolstering the euro.

In cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin fell below $58,000 in U.S. trading before recovering to about $61,000.

Here are some events to watch this week:

G-20 joint finance and health ministers meeting ahead of the weekend leaders’ summit, Friday

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.2% as of 7:01 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 rose 1%.

Nasdaq 100 futures shed 0.5%. The Nasdaq 100 rose 1.2%

Nikkei 225 futures added 0.3%

S&P/ASX 200 futures increased 0.2%

Hang Seng futures rose 0.4%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.4%

The euro was at $1.1683

The offshore yuan was at 6.3891 per dollar

The Japanese yen was at 113.58 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced four basis points to 1.58%

Australia’s 10-year yield increased six basis points to 1.91%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was at $82.81 a barrel

Gold was at $1,798.91 an ounce

