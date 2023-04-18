Stocks were little changed as traders weighed earnings from some of the largest American banks and comments from two Federal Reserve officials who favor continued rate hikes to fight inflation.

The S&P 500 edged higher. The Cboe Volatility Index hit its lowest since January 2022, remaining below 17. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. fell as its results showed traders failed to capitalize on Wall Street’s fixed-income boom, contributing to firmwide revenue that trailed estimates. Bank of America Corp. rose after profit beat expectations.

“It’s so early in the reporting season, it’s really hard to make too much out of what’s going on,” said Tony Roth, chief investment officer at Wilmington Trust. Regional banks are due to report results in the coming days and weeks, and “that will give us a better sense of how they’re doing.”

Treasury two-year yields, which are more sensitive to imminent policy moves, rose to 4.2 per cent. Fed Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic told CNBC he favors raising rates one more time and then holding them above 5 per cent for some time to curb inflation. His St. Louis counterpart James Bullard, who’s been among the more hawkish policymakers, separately told Reuters that he favors getting rates into a 5.5 per cent to 5.75 per cent range. The current benchmark sits between 4.75 per cent and 5 per cent.

Tesla Inc. declined ahead of its first-quarter results, which will come out after the market close on Wednesday. Investors are focused on the electric automaker’s profit margins, which likely took a hit as the company slashed prices to spur demand throughout the quarter.

Bitcoin’s 2023 rebound has resumed after stalling around the closely watched US$30,000 level, despite the latest U.S. crypto crackdown and a more sober assessment of the outlook for monetary policy.

Oil was little changed as the bullish impetus from OPEC+ production cuts faded against a backdrop of weaker-than-expected demand. Gold halted a two-day losing streak. U.S. natural gas rose as colder weather conditions are expected to boost heating demand later this month.

Key events this week:

Eurozone CPI, Wednesday

Fed releases Beige Book, Wednesday

Fed’s John Williams gives a speech, Wednesday

Fed’s Austan Goolsbee is interviewed on NPR, Wednesday

China loan prime rates, Thursday

Eurozone consumer confidence, Thursday

U.S. initial jobless claims, existing home sales, index of leading economic indicators, Thursday

ECB issues report on March policy meeting, Thursday

Fed’s Christopher Waller speaks at cryptocurrency-focused event, Thursday

Fed’s Patrick Harker speaks on “monetary policy and housing”, Thursday

Fed’s Loretta Mester discusses the economic and policy outlook, Thursday

Fed’s Raphael Bostic discusses regional and national economic conditions, Thursday

Fed’s Michelle Bowman and Lorie Logan speak at event, Thursday

PMIs for Eurozone, Friday

Japan CPI, Friday

Fed’s Lisa Cook discusses economic research at an event, Friday

Some of the main moves in the market:

Stocks

The S&P 500 was little changed as of 4 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 was little changed

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changed

The MSCI World index rose 0.2 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2 per cent

The euro rose 0.4 per cent to US$1.0971

The British pound rose 0.4 per cent to US$1.2426

The Japanese yen rose 0.3 per cent to 134.08 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 2.6 per cent to US$30,211.05

Ether rose 0.1 per cent to US$2,079.28

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 3.58 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.48 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced six basis points to 3.75 per cent

Commodities