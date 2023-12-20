(Bloomberg) -- Uber Technologies Inc., Bolt and Free Now have agreed to raise the minimum wage they pay drivers in France ahead of upcoming European Union rules aimed at strengthening gig worker protections.

Drivers will be entitled to a minimum of €9 ($9.85) per trip, up from €7.65 previously and a guaranteed income of at least €30 per hour and €1 per kilometer, ride-hailing platform representatives API and FFTPR said in a statement. There previously wasn’t a minimum threshold on hourly income.

EU negotiators backed a deal this month that would potentially reclassify millions of people working for ride-hailing and food-delivery apps as employees, in a set of rules that could cost the industry billions of euros each year. The French agreement defends the self-employment model that gig-economy apps rely on while making concessions to workers demanding better conditions.

The provisional EU deal for platform workers may require companies like Uber and Bolt to reclassify riders as employees if they meet two out of five conditions that define their relationship with the platforms including: monitoring workers’ performance, controlling the distribution of tasks and working hours, and making rules about staff appearance or conduct.

New York similarly instituted a minimum wage for delivery drivers in the city earlier this month, boosting the base rate to at least $17.96 an hour. Drivers there said the shift resulted in higher overall earnings initially, but the platforms took measures to compensate for the added costs, including minimizing the option for tipping.

The API represents Uber and CaoCao while the FFTPR represents Allocab, Bolt, Free Now, Heetch, LeCab and Marcel.

