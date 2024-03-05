(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine’s top energy official ruled out any commercial agreements to allow Russian natural gas to continue flowing through the country after the current transit deal lapses at the end of the year.

The European Union and Ukraine have previously said they won’t renegotiate the existing contract, but some market participants are optimistic about the possibility of private deals to bring fuel into the trading bloc.

Ukraine Energy Minister German Galushchenko appeared to dash that option on Tuesday.

“I don’t see the possibility,” he said in interview at the International Atomic Energy Agency in Vienna. “There are not any possible solutions on the table.”

Russia halted most of its pipeline supplies to Europe in the wake of its invasion, but some flows continue through Ukraine at lower-than-contracted volumes. Those supplies cover the majority of demand in countries including Austria, Hungary and Slovakia.

Gas futures for the first quarter of 2025 have slumped by about 15% since the start of the year, a move indicating confidence there will be a mechanism in place to allow the flows to continue after the agreement expires.

“We are ready to stop this,” Galushchenko said. “If someone said that it’s a critical issue for survival during the winter, that it is an issue of security of supply, that’s one situation,” he added. “But I don’t see this situation.”

Before the war, Russian gas giant Gazprom PJSC exported about 177 billion cubic meters annually through several pipelines to key markets in Europe and Turkey, and the loss of the Ukraine transit route would have had little impact. With most other routes closed off, deliveries via Ukraine represented nearly 30% of Gazprom’s regional exports and roughly half of all flows to European nations, analysts Sinara Bank wrote last year.

Russian gas still flows into the EU via Turkey, and it’s the second-biggest supplier of liquefied natural gas to Western Europe after the US. EU officials have been clear that the bloc should reduce its dependence on Moscow for gas, though they have stopped short of sanctions.

Plentiful Russian supplies last year allowed Austria, one of Gazprom’s oldest clients in Western Europe, to increase consumption. OMV AG, the country’s state-owned energy giant, has a long-term Russian supply contract running until 2040 that obliges it to buy gas reaching Austria’s border. In December, that meant Gazprom covered 98% of the country’s needs.

Read More: Russian Gas Glut Shows Austria Still in Kremlin’s Energy Orbit

Rather than continuing to buy Russian gas, Galushchenko urged more European countries to store fuel in Ukraine’s vast reservoirs. He said his country could offer 15 billion cubic meters of gas storage, exceeding the 14 billion cubic meters of Russian fuel that transited Ukraine last year.

“I think that’s fair,” Galushchenko said. “Don’t say that we can’t live without Russian gas.”

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.