(Bloomberg) -- Chinese battery maker REPT Battero Energy Co., a unit of Tsingshan Holding Group Co., rose in its first day of trade in Hong Kong on Monday after an initial public offering that priced near the bottom of the marketed range.

Shares gained as much as 4.9% to trade as high as HK$19.20. The company raised about HK$2.1 billion ($272 million) after selling 116 million shares at HK$18.30 each. They were offered at HK$18.2 to HK$20.6 apiece in Hong Kong’s fourth largest IPO this year.

Tsingshan Holding is the world’s top nickel producer and has transformed the industry, with a bet on low-grade nickel ore in Indonesia that has turned the country into a major player in the stainless steel and battery-ingredient industries. The company was centered in a 2022 nickel short squeeze on the London Metal Exchange, with Tsingshan’s forced unwinding of huge positions triggering a price spike.

Rept Battero is coming to market after a tepid year for new share sales in Hong Kong, where total proceeds raised slumped 58% on the yearly comparison amid rising concerns about China’s economic growth. EV battery maker CALB Co., which listed in the city in Oct. 2022 after raising $1.3 billion, is down more than 50% since the first day of trade.

Fifteen companies that listed in Hong Kong after raising between $100 million and $500 million this year, excluding Rept Battero, rose by an average 1.9% in their debut, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

REPT Battero will use 80% of the proceeds to expand its production capacity, particularly the construction of facilities in Wenzhou, Foshan and Chongqing, according to terms of the deal seen by Bloomberg News. Morgan Stanley and Citic Securities are joint sponsors in the offering.

--With assistance from Clara Ferreira Marques and Annie Lee.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.