(Bloomberg) -- Universal Music Group NV entered into a deal to distribute the music of Chinese pop acts including TFBoys globally.

The world’s largest music company’s agreement with TF Entertainment, which has launched several bands such as TFBoys and Teens in Times, includes global digital distribution of the Chinese firm’s artist pool, according to a joint statement on Wednesday.

TFBoys, which debuted in 2013 as a teen idol group comprising of singers Karry Wang, Roy Wang and Jackson Yee, has emerged as one of China’s most popular boy bands.

Universal Music, which is the record label for Taylor Swift and Drake, has said it is working on accelerating growth in markets such as China, South Asia and Africa. The company has recently partnered with the Chinese artist Jay Chou, known as the ‘King of Mandopop.’

Last month, Universal Music also struck a 10-year deal with South Korean company Hybe Co. to exclusively distribute artists including BTS, Lil Baby and Thomas Rhett in most parts of the world.

