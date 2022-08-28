(Bloomberg) -- US equity futures slid Monday and stocks in Asia looked set for a weak open after hawkish rhetoric from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell sparked sharp drops on Wall Street and pushed up the dollar.

Contracts for the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 and the S&P 500 fell more than 1%, while futures signaled bourses in Japan and Australia will tumble into the red.

The greenback was firm in the Asian morning with commodity-linked currencies like Australia’s among the weaker performers. The offshore yuan also retreated.

Gold and Bitcoin were on the back foot but crude oil was little changed at just above $93 a barrel.

Powell in his address last week at the Fed’s Jackson Hole symposium flagged the likely need for restrictive monetary policy for some time to curb high inflation and cautioned against loosening monetary conditions prematurely. He also warned of the potential for economic pain for households and businesses.

Those comments contrast with market bets for reductions in borrowing costs next year as growth slows. Equities are the locus of the fallout. Moves were more muted in Treasuries -- shorter-maturity yields rose Friday, deepening a yield curve inversion that for some points to expectations of a recession.

Powell signaled “once they get to whatever the final hike is, they’re going to stay there for a while,” Charles Schwab & Co. Chief Investment Strategist Liz Ann Sonders said on Bloomberg Television. “The market had trouble digesting that.”

Futures for Hong Kong’s bourse edged up earlier after a gauge of US-listed Chinese shares weathered much of Friday’s equity market rout.

That may reflect optimism about a preliminary deal between Beijing and Washington to ease a dispute over reviewing audits of Chinese firms. An agreement is needed to avert the delisting of about 200 Chinese companies from US exchanges.

Here are some key events to watch this week:

US Conf. Board consumer confidence, Tuesday

New York Fed President John Williams speaks with the Wall Street Journal about the US economic outlook, Tuesday

ECB Governing Council members Robert Holzmann, Yannis Stournaras, Madis Muller and Pierre Wunsch speak about “Inflation: Can Central Banks Cope?” at event Tuesday through Sept. 2

China PMI, Wednesday

Euro zone CPI, Wednesday

Russia’s Gazprom is set to halt gas flows through the key Nord Stream pipeline for three days of maintenance, Wednesday

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester discusses the outlook for the economy and monetary policy at an event Wednesday

China Caixin manufacturing PMI, Thursday

US nonfarm payrolls, Friday

UK leadership ballot closes Friday. Winner announced Sept. 5

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 1.1% as of 8:43 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 fell 3.4%

Nasdaq 100 futures dropped 1.5%. The Nasdaq 100 shed 4.1%

Nikkei 225 futures fell 2.5%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 futures lost 1.5%

Hang Seng futures rose 0.2%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.3%

The euro was at $0.9937, down 0.3%

The Japanese yen was at 138.10 per dollar, down 0.3%

The offshore yuan was at 6.9246 per dollar, down 0.4%

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose about two basis points to 3.04% Friday

Australia’s 10-year yield added five basis points to 3.62%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was at $93.19 a barrel, down 0.2%

Gold was at $1,735.69 an ounce, down 0.1%

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.