(Bloomberg) -- The US will impose new sanctions on Iran targeting the country’s missile and drone program following its weekend attack on Israel that threatened to push the Middle East into a wider conflict.

White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said Tuesday that sanctions would be unveiled “in the coming days” and added the US is coordinating with Group of Seven nations and other partners on a “comprehensive response.”

“We will not hesitate to continue to take action, in coordination with allies and partners around the world, and with Congress, to hold the Iranian government accountable for its malicious and destabilizing actions,” Sullivan said in a statement.

The US will also announce sanctions against entities supporting the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and Iran’s Defense Ministry and expects allies to follow, he said.

Iran’s drone and missile attack on Israel over the weekend did not cause any fatalities or serious damage after being largely intercepted by Israeli defense systems alongside US, UK and French military assets.

President Joe Biden said Monday that the response from allies showed the US commitment to Israel’s security as he urged restraint and sought to prevent the conflict from escalating. Tensions between Israel and Iran have intensified since the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas, designated a terrorist organization by the US and European Union.

Sullivan said the US is continuing to work to integrate air and missile defense systems across the Middle East to counter Iran’s drone program.

