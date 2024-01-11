Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment has confirmed Keith Pelley, a veteran sports and broadcasting executive, as its new president and CEO.

Pelley, who has been CEO of golf's European Tour Group since the summer of 2015, starts his new job on April 2.

He previously served as president of Rogers Media, the Olympic Broadcast Media Consortium, TSN and the CFL's Toronto Argonauts.

Pelley succeeds Michael Friisdahl, who left MLSE in February 2022 to take over as executive chairman of Signature Aviation, a British-based multinational aviation services company. Friisdahl had been in charge since December 2015.

Chief financial officer Cynthia Devine served as MLSE’s interim president and CEO during the search for Friisdahl’s successor.

MLSE says Devine plans to retire once Pelley starts with the company but will stay on until June as an adviser to the board to assist with the transition.

MLSE owns the NHL Leafs, NBA Raptors, AHL Marlies, Major League Soccer’s Toronto FC and the Argonauts.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 11, 2024