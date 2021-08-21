Yellen Said to Back Jerome Powell Reappointment for Fed Chair

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has told senior White House advisers that she supports reappointing Jerome Powell as Federal Reserve chair, according to people familiar with the matter.

President Joe Biden hasn’t yet made a decision, the people said, adding that he’s likely to do so around Labor Day.

Powell was elevated to Fed chair by President Donald Trump in 2018, replacing Yellen. The chair serves a four-year term.

Officials at the White House and the Treasury declined to comment.

