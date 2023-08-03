There are regional differences now in the luxury real estate market: Sotheby's Realty CEO

Luxury ranches in the West have grown in popularity in recent years, with some experts pointing to the hit show ‘Yellowstone’ as a catalyst for the growth.

The show, which stars Kevin Costner, follows the conflicts surrounding the pristine “Yellowstone Ranch” in Montana and one family’s attempts to protect it.

The show, among the most popular on television right now, has led in part to a growth in the ranch market, according to Tyler Ruttan, sales director at CLHbid.com, an online tender platform for agricultural and ranch land.

“Many, many people watch the show ‘Yellowstone’ or watch these large ranches and I think one of the allures of them is not only the great open spaces from the great urban spaces they perhaps live, but the idea of a family estate, a place where families and people can come together and build memories,” he told BNNBloomberg.ca in a recent phone interview.

Ruttan said the market has shown a “renewed interest” for more rural properties since the pandemic, as many people began exiting the big cities as work from home programs proliferated.

Similarly, he’s seen interest growing in homes that can be considered a family legacy.

“We’re starting to see a trend of more of that ‘farm-to-table’ feeling where more people are more aware and enjoy being a part of the food,” he said.

CLHbid.com will soon begin taking bids for a 29,813-hectare ranch outside Kelowna, B.C. dubbed the “Yellowstone North of 49” with bids starting at $5.9 million.

“The property is perhaps a one-of-a-kind property in the Canadian market,” Ruttan said.

The main home includes four bedrooms and five bathrooms across 474 square metres of space with two other dwellings and an indoor horse-riding arena on the property. The home also comes completely furnished.

CLHbid.com is expecting bidders from across Canada, Colorado, California and Texas, but bidding will be open for two hours on Aug. 14.

“As you can imagine, there’s not another Yellowstone North of 49, so it’s hard to figure out what the list price is valued out,” Ruttan said.

Yellowstone North of 49 is not the only high-end ranch on the market.

In Alberta, the 28.5-square-kilometre Soderglen Ranch outside Calgary is being dubbed the largest-ever property available near a major city in Canada.

More of a business opportunity than a home, the Soderglen Ranch includes a cattle farm, can produce 10,000 tons of silage annually, along with spaces to grow barley, canola, and wheat, among other crops.

Due to the uniqueness of the property, there has been no asking price and the owners are not using a real estate agent. Bids will be accepted until Sept. 30.

“We expect a variety of potential buyers will the interested,” principal transaction advisor Cam Crawford said in a news release. “It is too early to suggest what will happen with the sale, although a sale as an ongoing cattle operation is a preferred outcome. This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity. We expect it will attract a lot of attention.”