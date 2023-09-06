Zellers pop-ups to land in all remaining Hudson's Bay locations

The Bay might be resurrecting Zellers as a way to fill unused store space: Retail analyst

Hudson's Bay says it is expanding its Zellers brand to even more of its department stores.

The Toronto-based retailer says Zellers pop-ups will open within all Hudson's Bay stores that have not yet featured the discount chain.

The expansion will cover 13 Ontario locations, seven in B.C., six in Alberta, four in Quebec and one in Manitoba.

They will be open in time for the holiday season and bring the number of Hudson's Bay stores with a Zellers presence to 78.

The locations typically have a footprint ranging from 1,000 to 2,800 square feet and stock an array of affordable household goods.

Hudson's Bay says it is using the pop-ups to determine which markets would be ideal for future Zellers stores.

"Pop-ups are a key ingredient in our expansion strategy, allowing us to explore and test in new markets and fine-tune our offering before establishing larger format store locations," Sophia Hwang-Judiesch, Hudson's Bay's president, said in a statement.

"Our customers are in the driver's seat — they will tell us how and where to grow."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 6, 2023.