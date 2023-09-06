Here are where the new Zellers locations are popping up

The Bay might be resurrecting Zellers as a way to fill unused store space: Retail analyst

Hudson’s Bay’s embrace of nostalgia is growing, with more Zellers pop-ups planned across Canada.

The Canadian retailer began offering Zellers store-in-store and pop-up locations at select stores earlier this year and has now announced the pop-up stores would expand into every Hudson’s Bay location across the country on Sept. 22.

"We continue to see Canadians embrace Zellers, and are delighted by the experience of people discovering the amazing quality and style of the assortment we carry," Sophia Hwang-Judiesch, president of Hudson's Bay, wrote in a news release Wednesday.

Here are where you can find the new Zellers locations:

ALBERTA

Calgary Downtown, Calgary

Chinook Centre, Calgary

Market Mall, Calgary

Southcentre Shopping Centre, Calgary

Southgate Shopping Centre, Edmonton

West Edmonton Mall, Edmonton

BRITISH COLUMBIA

Coquitlam Centre, Coquitlam

Mayfair Shopping Centre, Victoria

Metrotown Centre, Burnaby

Orchard Park Shopping Centre, Kelowna

Park Royal Shopping Centre, West Vancouver

Richmond Centre, Richmond

Village Green Mall, Vernon

MANITOBA

Polo Park Shopping Centre, Winnipeg

ONTARIO

Bayshore Shopping Centre, Ottawa

Centrepoint Mall, Willowdale

Conestoga Mall, Waterloo

Fairview Mall, Willowdale

Hillcrest Mall, Richmond Hill

Limeridge Mall, Hamilton

Markville Shopping Centre, Markham

Masonville Place, London

Oakville Place, Oakville

Sherway Gardens, Etobicoke

Square One, Mississauga

Woodbine Plaza, Toronto

Yorkdale, Toronto

QUEBEC

Carrefour Laval, Laval

Centre Laval, Chomedey

Fairview Mall, Pointe-Claire

Montreal Downtown, Montreal