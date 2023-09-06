Sep 6, 2023
Here are where the new Zellers locations are popping up
BNN Bloomberg
Hudson’s Bay’s embrace of nostalgia is growing, with more Zellers pop-ups planned across Canada.
The Canadian retailer began offering Zellers store-in-store and pop-up locations at select stores earlier this year and has now announced the pop-up stores would expand into every Hudson’s Bay location across the country on Sept. 22.
"We continue to see Canadians embrace Zellers, and are delighted by the experience of people discovering the amazing quality and style of the assortment we carry," Sophia Hwang-Judiesch, president of Hudson's Bay, wrote in a news release Wednesday.
Here are where you can find the new Zellers locations:
ALBERTA
- Calgary Downtown, Calgary
- Chinook Centre, Calgary
- Market Mall, Calgary
- Southcentre Shopping Centre, Calgary
- Southgate Shopping Centre, Edmonton
- West Edmonton Mall, Edmonton
BRITISH COLUMBIA
- Coquitlam Centre, Coquitlam
- Mayfair Shopping Centre, Victoria
- Metrotown Centre, Burnaby
- Orchard Park Shopping Centre, Kelowna
- Park Royal Shopping Centre, West Vancouver
- Richmond Centre, Richmond
- Village Green Mall, Vernon
MANITOBA
- Polo Park Shopping Centre, Winnipeg
ONTARIO
- Bayshore Shopping Centre, Ottawa
- Centrepoint Mall, Willowdale
- Conestoga Mall, Waterloo
- Fairview Mall, Willowdale
- Hillcrest Mall, Richmond Hill
- Limeridge Mall, Hamilton
- Markville Shopping Centre, Markham
- Masonville Place, London
- Oakville Place, Oakville
- Sherway Gardens, Etobicoke
- Square One, Mississauga
- Woodbine Plaza, Toronto
- Yorkdale, Toronto
QUEBEC
- Carrefour Laval, Laval
- Centre Laval, Chomedey
- Fairview Mall, Pointe-Claire
- Montreal Downtown, Montreal
The final Zellers pop-ups within Hudson’s Bay will open by Sept 22, at the following locations: pic.twitter.com/4HdTm0IBMr— Zellers (@zellers) September 6, 2023