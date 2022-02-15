(Bloomberg) -- Zimbabwe ordered the re-opening of all ports of entry with immediate effect as coronavirus cases in the country continue to decline, Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said.

Travellers will be required to present a valid negative coronavirus test that is not more than 48 hours old to enter the country, Mutsvangwa told reporters after a cabinet meeting Tuesday in the capital, Harare.

The minister also announced that the government has lifted a ban on private-sector imports of wheat and corn.

