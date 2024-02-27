Home-Price Growth in the US Accelerates as Buyer Demand Picks Up
Home-price growth in the US accelerated in December, capping a period with a steep drop in mortgage rates.
Orders placed with US factories for business equipment barely rose in January after falling the prior month, suggesting firms are restraining their investment amid an uncertain outlook.
Bank of Montreal missed analysts’ estimates as it grappled with weak capital-markets revenue and reported an increase in loan-loss provisions.
Canadian pension funds have been among the world’s most prolific buyers of real estate, starting a revolution that inspired retirement plans around the globe to emulate them. Now the largest of them is taking steps to limit its exposure to the most-beleaguered property type — office buildings.
The chief executive of SBB is professing his faith in a market reversal after the struggling Swedish landlord cut the valuation of its properties for the seventh consecutive quarter.
More than 1 million people applied for three units at a new apartment complex in Seoul’s Gangnam area, showing how demand for properties in the affluent area remains strong despite broader weakness in South Korea’s real estate market.
The upscale apartments, called The H Firstier IPark, had formerly been a shabby, four-decade-old complex that was reconstructed by Hyundai Engineering and Construction and HDC Hyundai Development Co. The three units that came up for sale are particularly attractive because they are being offered at the pre-sale price four years ago rather than the market rate.
In South Korea, it is common for people to buy new apartments even before construction starts as it is cheaper, with the buyer paying in increments over the following years. Due to severe competition, government regulations stipulate that larger households or those who have not owned property for a long time should have priority for such apartments.
The three units in the complex came up for sale after pre-sale buyers backed out of the deals, according to the Korea Real Estate Board, a state-run agency.
As the units are already completed, they are exempt from the regulations that prioritize certain households. Another selling point of the apartments is their proximity to private education centers and sought-after public high schools in Gangnam.
The successful bidders will be announced on Thursday.