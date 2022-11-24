We're looking to reduce the tax burden, not raise it: Alberta Finance Minister

Alberta lowered its budget surplus forecast by almost $1 billion (US$750 million) after rolling out a series of tax breaks and social benefits to help residents of the oil-rich province deal with higher prices.

The province’s surplus will total $12.3 billion in the current fiscal year that ends in March, down from $13.2 billion estimated in August, the government said in its midyear fiscal update.

The smaller surplus reflects a $2.5 billion increase in expenses, including a $1.3 provision to cover inflation measures announced by Premier Danielle Smith on Tuesday. These include a six-month suspension of the provincial fuel tax, support for parents and other relief benefits.

The measures will also result in expense provisions totaling $1.2 billion in the fiscal 2023-24 budget and $300 million in the 2024-25 budget.

Alberta, which holds the world’s third-largest oil reserves, is benefiting from oil prices that surged as high as US$130 a barrel after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine but have since fallen below US$80.

The new projected surplus is almost 24 times larger than the original forecast for a surplus of $515 million made in February. The province ran a $16.9 billion deficit in the previous fiscal year ended March 2022, amid depressed oil prices and tumbling energy investment during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Other highlights of the fiscal update include: