(Bloomberg) -- Barclays Plc said it will go on a major cost-cutting drive, re-organize its reporting structure and return at least £10 billion to shareholders in the coming years, ending months of speculation about the future direction of one of Europe’s largest investment banks.

The British bank achieved a return on tangible equity of 9% for 2023 and is aiming to get that metric above 12% in 2026, according to a statement on Tuesday. To achieve its new targets, Barclays said it will reduce costs by £2 billion ($2.52 billion) over that time.

The company is also overhauling its operations and reorganizing into five new divisions: its UK retail bank, a UK corporate bank, a private bank and wealth management arm, an investment banking division and a US consumer bank.

“We are reorganizing the businesses in the way in which they face our clients and how we service our clients and it’s as simple as that,” Chief Executive Officer C.S. Venkatakrishnan said on the conference call with journalists. “We will manage our costs, which are generally a combination of technology, people, property and headcount.”

Shares in the bank were up 4.2% at 9:50 a.m. in London. They rose as much as 7% in early trading, the biggest jump since January 2021.

Barclays has rejiggered some of its top management ranks as a result of the changes. Adeel Khan has been appointed sole head of the global markets division, while his former co-head Stephen Dainton becomes president of Barclays Bank Plc and head of investment bank management. Cathal Deasy and Taylor Wright will continue in their current roles as co-heads of banking.

Vim Maru is the new CEO of Barclays UK and the previous holder of that role, Matt Hammerstein, is now CEO of the UK corporate bank. Hammerstein is also taking on responsibility for public policy and corporate responsibility from Sasha Wiggins, who is now CEO of the private bank and wealth management.

Venkatakrishnan has been reviewing the bank’s strategy in recent months and has been seeking to reassure investors about his plans for the bank. Still, the company’s share price has continued to lag rivals as returns languished in recent quarters.

What Bloomberg Intelligence Says:

Barclays’ new financial targets set a high bar to achieve, with the £30 billion 2026 revenue goal — 13% above consensus — key to meeting the raised goal of a 12%-plus return on tangible equity, and the most difficult to deliver. Investors will want to see that met rather than rely on future promises. A focus on capital distributions is welcome, with the aim to return £10 billion to shareholders over 2024-26, as is the goal to shrink the investment bank to 50% of group risk-weighted assets vs. 63% currently.

- Philip Richards, senior banks analyst

The firm had previously warned that it would incur charges in the fourth quarter tied to its efforts to cut costs. Those charges added up to £927 million in the period, including £188 million of costs tied to rightsizing headcount in the corporate and investment bank.

Those moves should help the bank deliver about £500 million in savings this year, executives said.

For the fourth quarter, the firm’s corporate and investment bank posted total revenue that slipped 7%. The unit has long been a source of debate for investors because of the amount of capital it consumes relative to other, higher-returning parts of Barclays’s business.

The company has said it will seek to grow other parts of the business in order to improve that balance and in recent weeks announced it would acquire much of Tesco Plc’s banking business as the lender seeks to establish a greater foothold in retail banking in the UK.

Risk-Weighted Assets

Barclays sees risk-weighted assets climbing by £50 billion in the coming years. The company is planning to allocate £30 billion of that to its UK-focused businesses: Barclays UK, the UK corporate bank and the private bank and wealth management division. The remaining £20 billion will be allocated to the US consumer bank, which is largely due to changes in regulation, executives said.

The investment bank, though, will be forced to absorb the impact of higher capital requirements without getting any additional capital from the bank, Venkatakrishnan said. Taken together, it will mean the investment bank is consuming about 50% of the bank’s risk-weighted assets by 2026, compared with the 63% it currently has, he added.

“Over the medium term this will rebalance RWAs between consumer and wholesale and support more consistent and higher returns,” he said.

Barclays UK, the unit that includes the firm’s retail offerings, saw revenue slump 9% in the fourth quarter.

“We are really emphasizing our confidence in the UK both as a place to do business and a place from which to do business,” Venkatakrishnan said on a conference call with journalists. “And as I travel the world, the importance of having a counterparty based in London is becoming increasingly important in value. That is a very large part of the strategy as well.”

(Adds detail throughout.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.