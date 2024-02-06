(Bloomberg) -- Bayer AG suffered a blow to its efforts to finally put a lid on expensive litigation after the German company lost one of its two actions before a US federal appeals court over the weed-killer Roundup.

The US Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit, in a ruling Monday, struck down Bayer’s argument that federal law on pesticide labels trumps state-court claims from plaintiffs who say Roundup should come with a cancer warning.

The shares fell as much as 1.7% in early trading, bringing their decline over the past 12 months to 52%.

The decision will make it more challenging for Bayer to overcome thousands of outstanding legal cases and get beyond the litigation that’s complicating new Chief Executive Officer Bill Anderson’s efforts to turn around the struggling company.

Bayer Roundup Verdicts Raise Pressure for New Legal Strategy

Bayer still has a second appeal pending before the Third Circuit Court of Appeals, however, where it’s similarly arguing that federal law preempts state-based claims. The argument is based on the Environmental Protection Agency’s finding that glyphosate, Roundup’s active ingredient, isn’t a carcinogen and the fact that the EPA approved the Roundup label without a warning.

Bayer disagrees with the decision by the three-judge panel, it said in an emailed statement, arguing that the ruling contradicts US Supreme Court precedent and Congress’s “objective of uniformity in pesticide labeling.”

Bayer is considering its options in the case and will continue to seek a ruling by the US Supreme Court on federal preemption, it said. The company insists that Roundup is safe.

Brent Wisner, a California-based attorney who has helped several plaintiffs win Roundup cases against Bayer, said in an emailed statement that the appeal court’s decision was expected.

“Hiding behind the EPA is not valid,” Wisner said. “I hope Monsanto has learned its lesson and stops asserting this non-meritorious preemption defense.”

