(Bloomberg) -- BlackRock Inc. is seeking to sell an office complex in Shanghai at about a 30% discount to its purchase price, people with knowledge of the matter said, reflecting the sluggish commercial property market in China’s biggest city.

The New York-based asset manager is marketing the property in northwestern Shanghai at a reduced rate to speed up the sale, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private.

A representative for BlackRock declined to comment.

BlackRock bought two towers at Waterfront Place from PGIM Real Estate for a reported 1.2 billion yuan ($167 million) in 2018. They have a total area of 27,805 square meters (299,290 square feet) of office space in Chang Feng, a decentralized business district.

Finding a buyer in China’s current commercial property market may be difficult, with other institutional investors offloading offices as the weak economy and oversupply weigh on the sector. Falling rents and a global trend to reduce exposure to office assets make such properties less appealing to potential investors.

In Shanghai, office rents fell to the lowest in almost a decade last quarter, and they may decline further this year due to a growing supply pipeline, according to Colliers International Group Inc.

Prime offices in Beijing and Shanghai traded at capitalization rates of about 5% last quarter, the highest in more than a decade, Colliers data show. A rise in the cap rate, which is a property’s net income divided by the transaction price, usually signals a decline in real estate values.

