(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of England’s incoming rate setter Megan Greene cautioned against complacency in the fight against inflation.

“It would be a mistake for central bankers to take comfort in the notion that inflation and rates will automatically go back to the low levels we saw before the pandemic,” she wrote in an article in the Financial Times. “This is their challenge for the future.”

The comments suggest Greene is willing to back further interest-rates increases when she joins the Monetary Policy Committee on July 5. Greene is replacing Silvana Tenreyro, one of the most dovish members of the nine-member panel.

