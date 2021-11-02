(Bloomberg) -- BP Plc said it would buy back an additional $1.25 billion of shares, using the proceeds of surging energy prices to woo investors who have become disenchanted with oil and gas.

The last of the western world’s supermajors to report third-quarter earnings, BP followed very much in its peers’ footsteps by reporting a big increase in profit from a year earlier. After years of poor returns, the industry is funneling most of this extra cash into repurchasing shares and paying dividends.

That’s pleasing shareholders who are increasingly concerned about climate change, but lack of investment in new production has contributed to the current global energy crunch.

“We’re doing what we said we would -- delivering significant cash to strengthen our finances, grow distributions to shareholders and invest in our strategic transformation,” Chief Executive Officer Bernard Looney said in a statement on Tuesday. “Rising commodity prices certainly helped.”

BP’s third-quarter adjusted net income was $3.32 billion, compared with $86 million a year earlier. The London-based company beat the average analyst estimate of $3.01 billion. Cash flow from operations showed a more modest increase, rising to $5.98 billion from $5.2 billion a year earlier. The increase was driven by higher energy prices, improved refining availability and a strong performance in gas marketing and trading.

The company already completed the $1.4 billion share buyback announced at its second-quarter results. The additional $1.25 billion share repurchase will take place prior to the publication of fourth-quarter results, according to the statement. If Brent crude remains above $60 a barrel, BP said it should be able to buy back $4 billion of shares and increase the dividend by 4% annually.

BP used some of its extra cash into paying down its liabilities, which had ballooned in early 2020 as prices collapsed due to the global pandemic. At the end of the three-month period, the company’s net debt was $31.97 billion, down from $32.71 billion at the end of the second quarter.

Unlike it’s Big Oil peers, BP is not budging when it comes to capital expenditure. It will stick to a budget of $13 billion next year, unchanged from its previous guidance.

France’s TotalEnergies SE, Exxon Mobil Corp. and Chevron Corp. have all promised to increase investment next year, albeit from historically low levels. Royal Dutch Shell Plc also hinted that its capital expenditure budget would rise next year, thanks to its net debt falling well below a self-imposed $65 billion threshold.

