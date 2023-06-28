Buffalo Wild Wings has closed its remaining Canadian restaurants.

In a statement , the U.S.-based chicken wing chain thanked its customers for supporting the business “throughout the years.”

“Buffalo Wild Wings routinely evaluates locations to serve our guests best, and we have made the difficult decision to close our sports bars in Canada,” a spokesperson for the chain wrote in a statement Wednesday.

On its website, Buffalo Wild Wings is offering anyone with a gift card bought in Canada the chance to redeem it for a Mastercard digital card of the same value.

Buffalo Wild Wings had been quietly closing several of its Ontario locations and as of May 11, only had five locations in Ontario remaining, CTV News reported at the time.

The restaurant did not respond to questions about how many jobs were impacted.