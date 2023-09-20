(Bloomberg) -- Have your cake and eat it: UK buyout firm Dbay Advisors agreed to buy Finsbury Food Group Plc, which makes cake and bread, in a deal valued at £143.4 million. It’s the latest example of how take-private deals are returning to Britain.

Key Business News

M&G Plc: The fund manager said it still saw money outflows from institutional clients in the six months through June, which were triggered by last year’s mini-budget.

Pearson Plc: Omar Abbosh, president of Microsoft’s Industry Solutions business, is set to take over as chief executive officer at the publisher early next year, as Andy Bird plans to retire.

UK Inflation: Britain’s inflation rate fell unexpectedly to the lowest level in 18 months, easing pressure for further interest-rate increases from the Bank of England.

What’s Next?

The Bank of England’s rate decision is due at noon tomorrow. Before that, expect updates from retailers Next Plc and JD Sports Fashion Plc. The companies’ shares have recovered this year after slumping in 2022 amid worries around shoppers’ discretionary spending power.

Investors will focus on Next’s progress on its service offerings to third-party brands, as well as JD Sports’ growth plan in the US.

Opinion

Burberry Group Plc domination of London Fashion Week is a sign that Britain’s answer to Kering SA’s Gucci and LVMH’s Louis Vuitton has finally got its confidence back, says Bloomberg Opinion’s Andrea Felsted. But can it keep the buzz going?

Key Headlines

Soccer-to-Aviation Investor 777 Seeks Global Stable of Airlines

CVC Is Said to Gear Up for Potential Listing as Soon as November

Sunak Sparks Tory Backlash, Business Concern on Green Rollback

For a more considered take on the UK's economic and financial news, sign up to Money Distilled with John Stepek.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.