Canada Post says issue that prevented it from accepting some parcels is fixed

Canada Post says a problem that meant it couldn't accept some parcels with only two weeks to go before Christmas has now been fixed.

The federal Crown corporation posted on Facebook Monday evening that a "technical issue" was preventing post offices from accepting parcels for delivery within Canada.

The post said it had identified the issue and was urgently working to restore full post office service for customers.

About two hours after the notice was posted, spokeswoman Lisa Liu said in an email that the issue was resolved and all postal services are available.

No details were provided about the nature of the technical issue, and Liu did not answer questions about what caused the problem.

Liu said Canada Post thanks customers for their patience as they worked quickly to address the issue.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 11, 2023.