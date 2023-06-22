(Bloomberg) -- Hotels in Mexico’s Cancun and surrounding resorts are wading through a record-breaking heat wave with intermittent power that is at times leaving tourists and locals without air conditioning and fresh water.

Towns in northern Quintana Roo, which includes Cancun, Playa del Carmen and Tulum, have been experiencing daily outages that have also led to interruptions in fresh water supply that relies on high voltage electric power, a hotel association said in a statement Thursday.

Mexico’s national grid operator on Thursday said power was guaranteed throughout the country and that an “alert” it had reported Tuesday had been temporary. Demand hit a peak on June 20 and was 9% above the peak registered in 2022, it said, adding the surge in demand had been primarily concentrated in Mexico City and Monterrey.

The current wave baking Mexico has been too “aggressive and prolonged,” the head of Mexico’s meteorological service said Tuesday.

“We’ve had losses for about 500 million pesos ($29 million) in the past few days from damages to air conditioners, home appliances, TVs and computers that can’t handle the constant change in power,” Sergio Leon, head of the business group Empresarios por Quintana Roo said in a phone interview.

‘Bad Look’

There is a 50% chance above normal temperatures will persist across much of Mexico through July 11, according to the US Climate Prediction Center’s global hazards outlook.

The same oppressive heat that has been bearing down on Texas is also baking Mexico and there doesn’t appear to be any real relief until early next week, said Tom Kines, a meteorologist with commercial-forecaster AccuWeather Inc. in State College, Pennsylvania.

“The state’s infrastructure is overwhelmed,” Leon said. “And it’s a bad look for hotels and restaurants who can’t operate properly for tourists.” Quintana Roo has been experiencing outages from time to time since last year, Leon said, “but this heat wave has definitely increased the frequency with which they’re happening.”

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Thursday said he hadn’t received any reports that indicated there were problems with supply. “There’s been a few outages in some communities but that’s normal,” he said. “There’s an increase in demand, but we have a generation surplus and it’s going to be enough.”

The Cancun, Puerto Morelos and Isla Mujeres Hotel Association called on state utility CFE and Governor Mara Lezama to guarantee improvements to the state’s infrastructure.

CFE did not reply to a request for comment on the recent outages.

“We’re a world-class tourist destination, and basic services like power and water have to be on par,” it said.

--With assistance from Amy Stillman.

