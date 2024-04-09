(Bloomberg) -- Comcast Corp. has sold about $1.2 billion in advertising for the upcoming summer Olympics and Paralympic games in Paris, a record for the event.

The opening and closing ceremonies are sold out, according to a statement from Dan Lovinger, head of Olympics sales for Comcast’s NBCUniversal, which is broadcasting the games. Over $350 million of the ad sales are coming from new sponsors. Digital ad revenue also set a record.

The parent of NBC and the Peacock streaming service said over half of the prime-time events will be devoted to women’s sports, making it attractive to advertisers wanting to reach that demographic.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.