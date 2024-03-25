(Bloomberg) -- Consumer lending conglomerate Curo Group Holdings Corp. and affiliates filed for bankruptcy after failing to outrun a heavy debt load.

The Chicago-based firm listed assets and liabilities of at least $1 billion each in a Chapter 11 petition filed in Texas. The filing allows Curo to keep operating while it works on a plan to repay creditors.

The company has struggled to stay profitable in recent years as acquisitions added to its debt burden, Moody’s Ratings said in a February credit rating downgrade. Curo skipped an interest payment due Feb. 1.

Curo’s brands include Cash Money, Heights Finance and First Heritage Credit. Consumer lending firms like Curo typically offer short-term, high-cost loans in relatively small dollar amounts.

The company had more than $2 billion of debt as of Sept. 30, according to regulatory filings.

