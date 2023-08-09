(Bloomberg) -- Continental AG cut its sales outlook for the year on weakening markets for tires in Europe and North America.

The company expects consolidated sales of as much as €44.5 billion ($48.8 billion), down from an earlier forecast of as much as €45 billion, it said Wednesday. It left other sales and margin predictions unchanged.

The German supplier, which sells tires, automotive components and industrial materials, is having to adapt as carmakers shift to electric vehicles. In addition to higher costs for materials, labor, energy and logistics, Continental is also working through investigations about its role in the 2015 diesel-emissions cheating scandal, the fallout from a cyberattack and quality control problems in its unit making industrial hoses.

Shares were up less than 1% at 9:30 a.m. in Frankfurt.

Sales volumes in tire-replacement markets are forecast to shrink by as much as 2%, with weakness in Europe and North America dragging on the outlook, the company said in a statement.

Continental fell short of analysts’ expectations last month when it pre-released second quarter results after freight costs and currency effects weighed on margins at its car-parts unit.

Continental’s automotive business posted double-digit organic growth in its brake and autonomous mobility units in the second quarter, but equally strong profits have been elusive. The company is exiting one of its German car part plants due to declining demand from automotive clients and the site’s excessive costs.

Order intake came in at roughly €8.6 billion for its automotive division in the second quarter but Continental is still negotiating price agreements with customers to cope with inflation.

The company plans to share an update on mid-term strategy at an investor event later this year or early next.

