Corn Has Worst Two-Day Slide Since February on Better US Weather

(Bloomberg) -- Corn futures capped their biggest two-day decline since February as traders focused on better weather for spring planting.

Futures for May delivery fell 2.1%, extending declines from Monday. Rains are replenishing moisture in parts of the western Corn Belt, while higher-than-normal temperatures quickly warm soil ahead of the brunt of planting season this month.

The good crop weather is offsetting support from last week’s US Department of Agriculture report showing that American farmers will plant fewer acres of corn this year.

The market “digested the bullish report, and now we focus on planting,” said Joe Davis, broker at Futures International. “People are looking for a quick plant this year since it has been so warm.”

The corn crop as of Sunday was 2% planted, matching expectations in a Bloomberg survey of analysts, according to USDA data released late Monday.

--With assistance from Áine Quinn.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.