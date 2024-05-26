(Bloomberg) -- The death toll from a huge landslide in Papua New Guinea could be far higher than first expected as more than 670 people remain buried below up to 8 meters (26 feet) of soil, the United Nations said.

Around 150 houses and their residents in Yambali village — situated at the foot of a mountain in remote Enga province — are believed to be submerged and “hopes of finding them alive are shrinking,” Serhan Aktoprak, country head of the UN International Organization for Migration, said in a statement.

Aid workers from the UN, NGOs and government agencies are on site in the Pacific nation north of Australia, but conditions remain dangerous as the land is still sliding, with water running down the mountain and boulders falling, according to Aktoprak. The death toll had previously been estimated at more than 100.

The landslide occurred around 3 a.m. Friday in Enga, roughly 600 kilometers (370 miles) northwest of the capital Port Moresby, the Australian Broadcasting Corp. reported.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.