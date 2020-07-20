(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell are meeting Monday to hammer out the Republican plan for the next virus relief bill amid firm opposition from Democrats who say the GOP is tilting aid toward businesses instead of people struggling with the expanding pandemic.

McConnell’s support for shielding companies that reopen against coronavirus-related lawsuits could “grant legal immunity to negligent corporations, nursing homes or others,” Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer wrote in a letter to Democrats sent just before the White House meeting, which also includes Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy.

He said Democrats, whose support will be needed to pass any legislation, must stick together as they did when the last relief package passed in March.

“It was our unity against a partisan, Republican first draft that allowed for significant improvements to be made,” Schumer wrote. “I hope we will not have to repeat that process. But we will stand together again if we must.

The plan McConnell is preparing with the Trump administration that is expected to cost about $1 trillion. While there is a big gulf between Republicans and Democrats who want a $3.5 trillion package, there also are some divisions within the GOP.

Trump has been demanding a payroll tax cut as part of the package, something that GOP lawmakers haven’t embraced. A person familiar with the talks said that Mnuchin was balking over the weekend at a $25 billion package favored by Senate Republicans to help states with coronavirus testing and contact tracing.

McConnell has said he would begin negotiations with Democrats for a final measure once the Republican plan is complete.

The liability limits that McConnell is advancing will be a contentious issue between Republicans and Democrats. A draft of his plan would give federal courts, rather than states, jurisdiction over liability claims arising from coronavirus infections, according to a summary of the proposal.

Republicans also have so far not agreed on any additional aid for state and local governments and are opposing Democrats proposals to keep supplemental payments for unemployment insurance at the $600 additional that was in the stimulus package passed in March.

