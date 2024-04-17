Top Stories
Do severance packages include bonuses in Ontario?
SPONSORED: Being laid off unexpectedly can be disorienting and stressful. In addition to managing the shock of job loss, fired employees often face a flurry of practical concerns, including understanding their severance package and what's included in it.
Ottawa moves to raise inclusion rate on capital gains taxes in 2024 budget
Capital gains changes in budget will raise taxes for many: tax accountant
What's the neutral rate, and why did the Bank of Canada raise it?
Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
Portfolio manager says loonie could fall to half of greenback's value
Some of the key highlights from the Liberal government's 2024 federal budget
Uncertainty in Canada's tax landscape could weigh on investment: economist11:57
Uncertainty in Canada's tax landscape could weigh on investment: economist
One economist says Canada needs more tax certainty, following the federal government’s move to raise the inclusion rate on capital gains taxes for corporations and some high-earning individuals.
Tesla shares tumble below US$150 per share, giving up all gains made over the past year
Tesla's stock tumbled below US$150 per share, giving up all of the gains made over the past year as the electric vehicle maker reels from falling sales and steep discounts intended to lure more buyers.
Rising Middle East tension
Brad Simpson, Chief Wealth Strategist, TD Wealth, discusses the rising tensions between Iran and Israel and what it could mean for markets.
Presented by:
NHL playoff runs give local businesses a major boost: Moneris
As hockey fans eagerly await the start of the Stanley Cup playoffs, businesses in the four Canadian cities with teams that qualified for the postseason are preparing for a big sales boost, according to Moneris.
Getting the lowest mortgage rates in a high interest rate world
Mortgage shopping isn’t getting much easier these days.
As personal EV demand wanes, the business case for switching grows
A new report from Canadian telematics firm Geotab examined data from more than 750,000 light-duty commercial vehicles in North America and Europe and found 41 per cent of their internal combustion engines (ICE) were considered cost-effective and range capable of an EV transition, which would provide an average savings of $16,000 per vehicle over seven years.
Trudeau's ex-finance minister criticizes capital gains tax hike
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s former finance minister said he rejected the idea of hiking the capital gains tax while in office due to concerns it would stunt Canada’s economic growth, and called the move “very troubling for many investors.”
Why drivers in Eastern Canada could see big gas price spikes, and other Canadians won't
Drivers in Eastern Canada could see big increases in gas prices because of various factors, especially the higher cost of the summer blend, industry analysts say.
'Terrific news': Chief economist reacts to latest inflation data
After Statistics Canada’s latest consumer price index revealed a 2.9 per cent increase in the annual inflation rate in March, largely boosted by higher prices for gasoline, one chief economist says the path towards a June interest rate cut seems clear.
EV maker Lion Electric cuts about 120 jobs as it looks to reduce costs
The Lion Electric Co. says it's cutting about 120 jobs as part of a plan to reduce costs.
Solving shortage of construction workers key to housing growth: experts
Solving a longstanding construction worker shortage will be key to boosting housing supply, experts say, as Canada's national housing agency continues to forecast housing start levels that fall short of growing demand.
Ontario Teachers' said to weigh $5 billion sale of Amica Senior
Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan is exploring a sale of luxury senior-living residences Amica Senior Lifestyles, which could be valued at about $5 billion (US$3.6 billion), according to people familiar with the matter.
Why the world of chocolate is in crisis
The world of chocolate is facing such immense cocoa shortages that the wild trading lured an unlikely player: Pierre Andurand, a hedge-fund manager best known for his bets on oil.
Grocery inflation slows in March, but price growth at restaurants remains strong
Inflation on groceries continued to slow in March, rising just 1.9 per cent compared with a year earlier.
Manitoba Tories say premier's promise to control food prices has rung hollow
Manitoba's Opposition Progressive Conservatives say the NDP government's promise to crack down on rising grocery prices has proven to be an empty threat.
Plant-based sector focused on better price, taste and texture amid consumer wariness
The plant-based protein industry is focused on improving the price, taste and texture of its products as it weathers a period of consumer wariness brought on by the rising cost of living.