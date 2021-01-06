(Bloomberg) -- Dubai announced the fifth installment of its coronavirus relief package, worth 315 million dirhams ($85.8 million), bringing the total size of Covid-19 stimulus to 7.1 billion dirhams.

Initiatives in the latest incentive include waiving fees across multiple sectors, renewing commercial licenses without the need to provide leases, and reducing rents for some day care centers by up to 50%, the emirate’s press office reported on Wednesday.

