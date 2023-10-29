(Bloomberg) -- Egypt’s natural gas imports have ground to a halt, the cabinet said Sunday, in a development that reflects the impact of the Gaza conflict on the North African nation and could dash hopes of a resumption of exports by the country to Europe in the coming period.

The cabinet, explaining the reasons for the expansion of power cuts that have roiled the country for months, said that natural gas imports have fallen from 800mcf/d to zero at a time when warmer-than-usual temperatures led to an increase in electricity demand. It added that other factors impacting the power cuts include a decline in electricity from renewable energy sources.

Cash-Tight Egypt Swelters as Power Outages Pile on the Pain (1)

The halt in the gas imports appears linked a decision earlier this month by Israeli authorities to shut down the offshore Tamar gas field amid concerns it could be impacted by the fighting between its military and Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

While oil fields off southern Israel are producing at full capacity, Israeli exports to Egypt have been declining.

The power cuts in Egypt have been in place since the middle of the year, with officials linking them to unusually high temperatures along with cost-saving measures as the country grapples with its worst foreign currency crisis in decades.

Israeli Gas Fields Ramp Up Production After Conflict Shuts Tamar

The power cuts, which officials had managed to restrict to around an hour a day, became another source of frustration for Egyptians already grappling with record inflation linked to three devaluations of the currency since early 2022.

The latest announcement that imports had ground to a halt could echo in the gas market. Italian oil giant Eni said last week that Egypt could restart gas exports as domestic demand drops.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.