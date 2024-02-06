Top Stories
Can I be fired while on long-term disability in Ontario?
SPONSORED: Another wave of layoffs has been occurring across various industries, adding a new level of stress for workers throughout Ontario. This situation creates an even greater level of uncertainty for those on long-term disability (LTD).
BNN Bloomberg Picks
4:24
EXCLUSIVE: Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew on his net-zero economic vision
5:21
Only 35% of working Canadians aged 50 and older can afford to retire: report
3:37
U.S. election, rate cuts: How will the year ahead affect Canada?
6:34
It costs more than $1,300 per month to own a car in Canada: report
6:05
Here's why auto insurance is expected to rise in Canada this year
6:45
Researchers 'concerned' about some 'finfluencer' investing content
12h ago
Extension of foreign homebuyers ban 'xenophobic,' won't help housing: experts8:01
Extension of foreign homebuyers ban 'xenophobic,' won't help housing: experts
Experts say Canada’s extension of the foreign homebuyers ban will do little to quell the housing crunch the country is facing.
8h ago
As Poilievre drives the conversation on car theft, Liberals say solutions are coming
Transport Minister Pablo Rodriguez insists the Liberal government is heading into an auto-theft summit later this week armed with ideas for how to solve the problem.
Jan 29
The case for adding bond ETFs in a portfolio again
With the expectation that we are either close to or at peak rates, there are plenty of reasons why investors can look at the bond market again.
4h ago7:47
Interest rates unable to 'fine-tune' affordability: chief economist
One chief economist stresses the importance of independent monetary policy following criticism of the Bank of Canada.
4h ago
Algoma Steel reports net loss of $84.8 million in third quarter, revenues rise
Algoma Steel Group Inc. reported a net loss of $84.8 million in its third quarter, compared with a net loss of $69.8 million a year earlier.
Feb 5
Personal insolvencies 'moving up the income curve': study7:19
Personal insolvencies 'moving up the income curve': study
Consumer insolvencies rose sharply in 2023 as Canadians racked up credit card debt to keep up with the high cost of living, according to the results from a new study.
9h ago6:25
No evidence of grocery profiteering, researcher tells House of Commons food committee
Dalhousie University food researcher Sylvain Charlebois told MPs that there is no substantiated evidence of profiteering within the food retail industry in Canada.
5h ago7:57
TSX recap: Base metals boost Index 0.41%
Strength in base metal stocks helped lead modest but broad-based gains on Canada's main stock index, while U.S. markets ticked higher.
Feb 5
'Shocking': Air Canada CEO blasted over accessibility services at House committee9:03
'Shocking': Air Canada CEO blasted over accessibility services at House committee
Lawmakers took Air Canada's CEO to task on Monday over "shocking" and "scandalous" failures to accommodate passengers living with disabilities.
8h ago6:52
Vettafi an 'ecosystem play' for TMX Group: CEO
The CEO of the company that operates the Toronto Stock Exchange expects recent earnings momentum to carry into this year as the firm expands its information business.
15h ago6:04
Affordability, high taxes spur 'exodus' from Canada's priciest cities: report
Poor affordability and tax increases have pushed post-pandemic homebuyers out of Canada’s largest real estate markets and into other provinces, according to a new report.
7h ago6:55
Boeing 737 Max in Alaska Air accident was missing bolts, U.S. says
A dramatic accident on an Alaska Airlines flight last month was apparently triggered by a door plug that hadn’t been properly attached before the plane was delivered by Boeing Co., U.S. investigators said Tuesday.
8h ago6:04
Home sales, prices rise in Montreal amid optimism around interest rates: board
The Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers says Montreal-area home sales jumped 18 per cent in January compared with the same month a year earlier.
Feb 5
Boom in southern Quebec mining claims, including under people's homes, causes anxiety5:03
Boom in southern Quebec mining claims, including under people's homes, causes anxiety
A boom in mining claims is on in Quebec as prospectors anticipate explosive demand for minerals used in electric batteries. The rush has people laying claim all over — even under people's homes.
15h ago6:51
Greater Toronto housing market tightens as home sales surge 37% in January: board
Greater Toronto home sales soared 37 per cent in January compared with the same month a year ago as lower borrowing costs associated with fixed-rate mortgages lured some buyers back to the market.
10h ago6:54
Canada must end reliance on cheap foreign labour, minister says
Canada’s immigration minister is taking steps to curb the country’s dependence on temporary foreign labour and international students, prompting pushback from business groups that say there aren’t enough domestic workers available to sustain parts of the economy.