The greatest challenge facing Europe’s rebounding economy is whether authorities can implement the changes needed to transform its potential, according to European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde

China’s economy weakened further in August after stringent virus controls curbed consumer spending and travel during the peak summer holiday break, worsening the growth outlook at a time when property curbs are also starting to bite

After months of supercharged U.S. inflation readings, August data offered some comfort for those at the Fed who say price spikes caused by the economy’s reopening will soon abate

Germany’s sudden spike in pandemic-induced inflation is prompting a noticeably less hysterical response than the country is used to

Whether for bread, rice or tortillas, governments across the world know that rising food costs can come with a political price. The dilemma is whether they can do enough to prevent having to pay it

In Germany, people are paying a premium for flutwein -- flood wine, or mud-caked bottles of wine -- to contribute funds for disaster relief after

BE looks at how Fed liftoff might easily shift to 2022 or 2024

Swipe your bracelet, watch or even a walking stick, and you can pay for your goods with digital yuan

A majority of Swiss voters say they’ll support legalizing same-sex marriage in a vote later this month, though they’re against an upcoming measure to increase tax on capital, a poll found

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey issued a fresh broadside over the EU’s post-Brexit plans on clearinghouses, warning any upheaval risked a “real threat” to financial stability

The Italian government is planning to use public funds to reduce the impact of surging gas prices on consumers’ electricity bills

China’s first auction of oil from its strategic reserves looks relatively paltry, but the possibility of further releases is still likely to exert a powerful influence on global crude prices

