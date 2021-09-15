2h ago
Europe’s Next Test, China Slowdown, U.S. Inflation: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.
Welcome to Wednesday, Europe. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:
- The greatest challenge facing Europe’s rebounding economy is whether authorities can implement the changes needed to transform its potential, according to European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde
- China’s economy weakened further in August after stringent virus controls curbed consumer spending and travel during the peak summer holiday break, worsening the growth outlook at a time when property curbs are also starting to bite
- After months of supercharged U.S. inflation readings, August data offered some comfort for those at the Fed who say price spikes caused by the economy’s reopening will soon abate
- Germany’s sudden spike in pandemic-induced inflation is prompting a noticeably less hysterical response than the country is used to
- Whether for bread, rice or tortillas, governments across the world know that rising food costs can come with a political price. The dilemma is whether they can do enough to prevent having to pay it
- In Germany, people are paying a premium for flutwein -- flood wine, or mud-caked bottles of wine -- to contribute funds for disaster relief after
- BE looks at how Fed liftoff might easily shift to 2022 or 2024
- Swipe your bracelet, watch or even a walking stick, and you can pay for your goods with digital yuan
- A majority of Swiss voters say they’ll support legalizing same-sex marriage in a vote later this month, though they’re against an upcoming measure to increase tax on capital, a poll found
- Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey issued a fresh broadside over the EU’s post-Brexit plans on clearinghouses, warning any upheaval risked a “real threat” to financial stability
- The Italian government is planning to use public funds to reduce the impact of surging gas prices on consumers’ electricity bills
- China’s first auction of oil from its strategic reserves looks relatively paltry, but the possibility of further releases is still likely to exert a powerful influence on global crude prices
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.