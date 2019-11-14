Nov 14, 2019
Fidelity to baby boomers: Lay off the stocks
Bloomberg News,
Fixed income not providing the returns that retirees need: Money manager
Hey, baby boomers: lay off the stocks.
That’s the message from Fidelity Investments in its third-quarter retirement report. Boomers, or the generation born between 1944 and 1964, have been riding a 10-year bull market into retirement, steadily upping bets on stocks to boost 401(k) returns and exposing them to unnecessary risk.
More than a third of the generation had crossed over Fidelity’s recommended allocation to stocks, which is 70 per cent for those 10 years from retirement. Almost one-tenth of boomers were entirely in equities during the quarter, running the risk of serious losses in a market meltdown.
By comparison, almost a quarter of all savers had too much devoted to stocks.
Other highlights from the report:
- Average 401(k) account balance dropped to $105,200, less than a one per cent dip from the prior quarter, due to market conditions
- For long-term savers who have been invested in their 401(k)s for 10 straight years, the average balance reached a record US$306,500
- More than 1 million workers contributed to a Roth account, almost a 10-fold increase from a decade ago