(Bloomberg) -- Finland’s former Prime Minister Sanna Marin formally stepped down as the leader of her Social Democratic Party to complete a process of relinquishing power she announced after placing third in a parliamentary election in April.

While Marin, 37, keeps her seat in the legislature, she recently signed with Harry Walker Agency to step on the international speaker circuit. The millennial politician who garnered international fame during her almost four-year term running the Finnish government has not disclosed any other future plans.

The country’s largest opposition group, the Social Democratic Party, on Friday selected Antti Lindtman as its new leader after he beat Krista Kiuru in an advisory vote and Kiuru pulled out of the race. Lindtman takes over the party’s presidency with immediate effect.

Marin said in April that she will step down as her party leader following an election loss to pro-business National Coalition and the far-right Finns Party. She had steered Finland through the pandemic and was a key figure in the Nordic country’s application to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, completed just days after her electoral defeat. Marin has called her time as prime minister “exceptionally difficult.”

Lindtman, 41, had been defeated by Marin in a 2019 party leadership vote that effectively made her the premier — briefly the world’s youngest person to hold such a post. Lindtman, a member of parliament since 2011, has led the party’s group of lawmakers since 2015.

Kiuru, 49, a party stalwart, has served as a minister in numerous governments. Most recently, she oversaw Finland’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic as minister in Marin’s cabinet.

“I am now turning a new page in my life,” Marin said in a speech on Friday. “Sometimes you have to let go of the old so that something new can take its place.”

