(Bloomberg) -- The U.K. must present a written proposal for a deal by Sept. 30 to avoid a hard Brexit, French President Emmanuel Macron and Finnish Prime Minister Antti Rinne agreed Wednesday, Finnish media reported.

Rinne, whose country holds the rotating six-month presidency of the European Union, said he intends to call European Council President Donald Tusk and U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson to discuss the deadline, according to reports.

The idea of a deadline at the end of this month was agreed by Macron and Rinne, and isn’t shared by the EU. “We need to know what the U.K. is proposing,” Rinne said. “Loose talk about proposals for negotiations is irresponsible.”

Rinne and Macron met in Paris on Wednesday.

