(Bloomberg) -- Foreign investors sold the most Japanese stocks and futures in six months as they took profits from the world-beating rally, and as funds rebalanced their portfolios at quarter-end.

They offloaded net ¥1.18 trillion ($7.8 billion) of cash equities and futures combined in the week ended March 29, according to data from Japan Exchange Group Inc. It’s the most since the last week of September, the data show.

The Nikkei 225 Stock Average declined 1.3% last week after reaching fresh highs the previous week amid concern officials may intervene in the currency market to try to halt the yen’s depreciation.

The slide in the stock market came at the end of the best quarter in more than a decade, which had been helped by the strength of both the Japanese and US economies. Sustained weakness in the yen, as well as expectations of improving shareholder returns, had driven the market higher.

Taking into account only cash securities, investors overseas sold ¥213 billion, the most since December. Domestic retail investors, who were net sellers the previous week, added ¥444 billion in the period through March 29.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.